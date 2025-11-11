Skip to main content
Fresno State hosts UCSD after Heidbreder’s 24-point performance

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (2-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts UCSD after Jake Heidbreder scored 24 points in Fresno State’s 82-62 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

Fresno State went 6-26 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 7.6 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

UCSD went 12-2 on the road and 30-5 overall a season ago. The Tritons averaged 9.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 8.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Money

