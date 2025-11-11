San Francisco hosts Portland State after Henderson’s 20-point game

Portland State Vikings (1-1) at San Francisco Dons (1-1)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits San Francisco after Jaylin Henderson scored 20 points in Portland State’s 122-74 win over the Northwest Indian Eagles.

San Francisco went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Dons averaged 76.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

Portland State finished 19-13 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Vikings averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press