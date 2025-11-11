Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lewis leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Ohio after 28-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -17.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Ohio after Mikey Lewis scored 28 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 87-66 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 16-1 at home last season while going 29-6 overall. The Gaels averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

Ohio went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 3-10 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.