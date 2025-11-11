Skip to main content
CSU Bakersfield hosts Western Illinois after Griffin’s 21-point game

By AP News

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1)

Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits CSU Bakersfield after Isaiah Griffin scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 77-58 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

CSU Bakersfield went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

Western Illinois went 6-14 in OVC action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks averaged 10.0 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

