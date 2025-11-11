Skip to main content
Olsen leads Cal Baptist against Long Beach State after 27-point game

By AP News

Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) at Long Beach State Beach (0-2)

Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Long Beach State after Lauren Olsen scored 27 points in Cal Baptist’s 67-54 win over the Pacific Tigers.

Long Beach State went 16-14 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Beach averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 1.0 bench points last season.

Cal Baptist finished 7-6 in WAC play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Lancers averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

