Pacific hosts Long Beach State after Ralph’s 21-point game

Long Beach State Beach (0-2) at Pacific Tigers (1-1)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Long Beach State after Elias Ralph scored 21 points in Pacific’s 78-77 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Pacific finished 9-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 12.8 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Long Beach State finished 7-25 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Beach gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press