Pacific hosts Long Beach State after Ralph’s 21-point game

By AP News

Long Beach State Beach (0-2) at Pacific Tigers (1-1)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Long Beach State after Elias Ralph scored 21 points in Pacific’s 78-77 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Pacific finished 9-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 12.8 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Long Beach State finished 7-25 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Beach gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

