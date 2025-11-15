Osburn leads Omaha against Southern Utah after 24-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) at Omaha Mavericks (0-3)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -9.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Southern Utah after Tony Osburn scored 24 points in Omaha’s 97-74 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

Omaha went 11-2 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

Southern Utah finished 12-19 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Thunderbirds averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press