Northern Colorado visits Pepperdine following Dozic’s 23-point game

By AP News

Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at Pepperdine Waves (2-1)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Northern Colorado after Danilo Dozic scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 113-76 victory against the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

Pepperdine finished 13-22 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Waves allowed opponents to score 76.6 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Northern Colorado finished 17-4 in Big Sky action and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

