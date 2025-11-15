Skip to main content
Henderson leads UC Riverside against North Dakota after 27-point game

By AP News

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-3) at UC Riverside Highlanders (2-1)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts North Dakota after Andrew Henderson scored 27 points in UC Riverside’s 82-68 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

UC Riverside finished 14-1 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Highlanders averaged 5.5 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

North Dakota finished 12-21 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Fightin’ Hawks allowed opponents to score 79.5 points per game and shot 47.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

