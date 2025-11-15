Skip to main content
Fresno State hosts Utah Valley after Hendricks’ 22-point showing

By AP News

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-2)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Fresno State after Tyler Hendricks scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 91-60 victory over the Westminster (UT) Griffins.

Fresno State finished 6-26 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 80.7 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Utah Valley went 10-7 on the road and 25-9 overall last season. The Wolverines averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

