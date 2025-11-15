Skip to main content
UCSD hosts Idaho following Rasmussen’s 23-point game

By AP News

Idaho Vandals (2-1) at UCSD Tritons (3-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits UCSD after Jackson Rasmussen scored 23 points in Idaho’s 78-74 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

UCSD went 30-5 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Tritons averaged 79.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.8 last season.

Idaho went 14-19 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Vandals averaged 5.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

