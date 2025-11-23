Washington State hosts Oregon State in Pac-12 action

Oregon State (2-9) at Washington State (5-6), Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Washington State Offense

Overall: 309.1 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 196.8 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 112.3 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (116th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 305.5 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 166.6 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 138.8 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (37th)

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 356.1 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 224.5 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 131.5 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 19.1 points per game (122nd)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 379.5 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 224.7 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 154.8 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (100th)

Washington State is 100th in third down percentage, converting 36.4% of the time. Oregon State ranks 16th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.7%.

Both teams have a -9 turnover margin to rank 123rd in the FBS.

Oregon State is 76th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.8% of trips. Washington State’s red zone offense ranks 11th, scoring on 93.5% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Washington State is 16th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:26, while Oregon State’s 25th-ranked average is 31:55.

Team leaders

Washington State

Passing: Zevi Eckhaus, 1,561 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 63.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 534 yards on 124 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 609 yards on 47 catches, 3 TDs

Oregon State

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 1,805 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 1,015 yards on 231 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Trent Walker, 762 yards on 61 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Washington State was beaten by James Madison 24-20 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Eckhaus led Washington State with 171 yards on 19-of-31 passing (61.3%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 26 yards and one rushing touchdown. Vorhees had 61 rushing yards on 19 carries. Tony Freeman had six receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon State fell 31-14 to Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 15. Tristan Ti’a threw for 141 yards on 8-of-11 attempts (72.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Hankerson had 46 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding four receptions for 24 yards. Walker put up 117 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

By The Associated Press