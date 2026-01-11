Gurdak helps Virginia Tech pull away to beat Cal 78-75

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Amani Hansberry scored 15 points to go with nine rebounds and Christian Gurdak scored four of his 12 points inside the final four minutes to help Virginia Tech pull away and beat California 78-75 on Saturday night.

Gurdak’s layup gave the Hokies a 68-67 lead with 3:52 to play, and he added two free throws to make it 70-67. Cal pulled within a point four times, the last at 76-75 after a pair of John Camden free throws with eight seconds left.

Jailen Bedford made the second of two free-throw attempts for the Hokies with three seconds to play before Cal’s Justin Pippen missed a 3 at the buzzer to end it.

Bedford finished with 13 points for Virginia Tech (13-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which snapped a two-game skid. Jaden Schutt and Neoklis Avdalas added 11 points apiece. Tobi Lawal scored 10 points before fouling out.

Dai Dai Ames was 8-of-12 shooting and scored 21 points to lead five in double figures for Cal (13-4, 1-3). The Golden Bears have lost three of their last four games since ending a nine-game win streak.

Cal jumped out to a 29-18 lead but Virginia Tech closed the first half on a 19-3 run to tie it 37-all. Lee Dort scored 10 first-half points for the Golden Bears. Schutt paced the Hokies with eight points.

Up next

Cal: Hosts sixth-ranked Duke on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: At No. 24 SMU on Wednesday.

