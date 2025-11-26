Skip to main content
UC Irvine Anteaters face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits

By AP News

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (3-4)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine squares off against South Dakota State in Cancun, Mexico.

The Anteaters have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. UC Irvine leads the Big West in team defense, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 4-3 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is eighth in the Summit League scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

UC Irvine’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 15.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 46.8%.

Trey Buchanan is shooting 56.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 7.4 points. Jaden Jackson is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

