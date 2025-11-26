UCSD Tritons and the Towson Tigers square off in Orlando, Florida

Towson Tigers (5-2) vs. UCSD Tritons (6-0)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces Towson in Orlando, Florida.

The Tritons are 6-0 in non-conference play. UCSD ranks third in the Big West with 16.7 assists per game led by Tom Beattie averaging 3.8.

The Tigers are 5-2 in non-conference play. Towson scores 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

UCSD scores 85.7 points, 24.4 more per game than the 61.3 Towson gives up. Towson averages 68.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 71.0 UCSD gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tritons. Alex Chaikin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Tejada is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press