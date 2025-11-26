Skip to main content
Arizona State Sun Devils play the USC Trojans

By AP News

USC Trojans (6-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State squares off against USC at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Sun Devils are 6-1 in non-conference play. Arizona State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. USC ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

Arizona State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). USC averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Arizona State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Sun Devils. Anthony Johnson is averaging 13.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 53.7%.

Rodney Rice is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 19.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

