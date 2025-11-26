Skip to main content
Idaho Vandals play the CSU Northridge Matadors

By AP News

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) vs. Idaho Vandals (3-2)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on CSU Northridge at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Vandals are 3-2 in non-conference play. Idaho has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Matadors are 3-2 in non-conference play. CSU Northridge has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). CSU Northridge has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Rasmussen is shooting 59.6% and averaging 16.6 points for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 52.6% and averaging 18.0 points for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro is averaging 15.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

