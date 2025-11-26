Idaho Vandals play the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) vs. Idaho Vandals (3-2)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on CSU Northridge at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Vandals are 3-2 in non-conference play. Idaho has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Matadors are 3-2 in non-conference play. CSU Northridge has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). CSU Northridge has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Rasmussen is shooting 59.6% and averaging 16.6 points for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 52.6% and averaging 18.0 points for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press