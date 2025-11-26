San Diego State squares off against Baylor

Skip to main content
Baylor Bears (4-1) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-2)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces Baylor in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aztecs have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. San Diego State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 4-1 in non-conference play. Baylor is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

San Diego State is shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 39.5%.

Cameron Carr is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 15.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

