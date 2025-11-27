Skip to main content
FGCU squares off against Stanford in Las Vegas, Nevada

By AP News

Stanford Cardinal (7-0) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3)

Las Vegas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays Stanford in Las Vegas, Nevada.

FGCU went 30-4 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 54.0 points per game and shoot 37.6% from the field last season.

The Cardinal are 7-0 in non-conference play. Stanford is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

