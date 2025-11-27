Skip to main content
Loyola Marymount puts home win streak on the line against Stony Brook

By AP News

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Lions take on Stony Brook.

The Lions have gone 4-0 in home games. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC scoring 82.4 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Seawolves are 0-1 on the road. Stony Brook scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Loyola Marymount averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Rob Brown III averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Erik Pratt is averaging 17.3 points and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

