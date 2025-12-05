Grand Canyon faces Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-0) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-3)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Grand Canyon square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Antelopes are 5-3 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Cowboys are 8-0 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Grand Canyon’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State scores 25.8 more points per game (92.3) than Grand Canyon allows (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Henley is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 10.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Vyctorius Miller is averaging 15.9 points for the Cowboys. Parsa Fallah is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press