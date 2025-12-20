UC Riverside visits St. Thomas after Minessale’s 23-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-6, 1-1 Big West) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-4)

Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -13.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces UC Riverside after Nolan Minessale scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 80-59 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Tommies are 5-0 on their home court. St. Thomas scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-5 on the road. UC Riverside is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

St. Thomas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 74.7 points per game, 4.4 more than the 70.3 St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minessale is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games.

Andrew Henderson is averaging 18.3 points for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press