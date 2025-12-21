Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

George leads Northern Colorado against Sam Houston after 22-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Northern Colorado Bears (9-3) at Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Sam Houston after Neenah George scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 57-47 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Bearkats have gone 4-1 at home. Sam Houston is ninth in the CUSA scoring 62.6 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Bears are 3-2 on the road. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 4.0.

Sam Houston is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Kone is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 32.7%.

Gabi Fields is averaging six points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears. West is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.