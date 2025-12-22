Shumate scores 22, buries 7 3-pointers and No. 24 Michigan State women rout Indiana State 115-66

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Emma Shumate scored 22 points, leading seven in double figures, and No. 24 Michigan State routed Indiana State 115-66 on Sunday at the Cherokee Invitational.

Shumate matched her career high in points and made a career-high seven 3-pointers. Kennedy Blair had 11 points and 10 rebounds. She came up a little shy of a triple-double, dishing out seven assists.

Isaline Alexander scored 15 points, Sara Sambolic 14, Jalyn Brown 13, Grace VanSlooten 12 and Rashunda Jones 10 for Michigan State (10-1).

Jayci Allen scored 13 and Kennedy Claybrooks 10 for the Sycamores (4-6).

VanSlooten scored all of her 12 points in the first quarter, all of them in a row as the Spartans turned a 3-2 lead into a 15-6 advantage. Michigan State scored the last nine points of the quarter and led 34-15 heading to the second. They were outscored 28-25 in the second quarter but led 59-43 at the half.

The Spartans scored the first 11 points of the third quarter on the way to a 28-11 advantage for the period. Six 3-pointers, four of them by Shumate, highlighted the fourth quarter.

Michigan State is 5-0 all-time against Indiana State.

Up next

On Monday’s day two of the event, Michigan State will play the winner of Sunday’s later game between Mississippi and Old Dominion. Indiana State draws the loser. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball