Alabama State visits Memphis on 5-game road slide

By AP News

Alabama State Hornets (3-8) at Memphis Tigers (4-7)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hits the road against Memphis looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Tigers are 4-2 in home games. Memphis is eighth in the AAC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Hornets are 1-7 on the road. Alabama State gives up 82.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Memphis is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Tigers. Sincere Parker is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Micah Simpsom is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 15.9 points. Asjon Anderson is averaging 17.7 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

