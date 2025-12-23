Caleb Wilson leads No. 12 North Carolina to season-high point total in 99-51 rout of East Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Wilson had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 12 North Carolina had its highest point total of the season in a 99-51 victory over East Carolina on Monday night.

Wilson also had four blocks and three steals, while Henri Veesaar finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Luka Bogavac added 15 points and Seth Trimble scored 12 for the Tar Heels (12-1), who hit 12 3-pointers and shot 54% from the field.

Gio Emejuru finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for ECU (5-8). Jordan Riley, who came in averaging a team-high 21.7 points, scored a season-low 11 on 4-of-24 shooting.

ECU missed its first seven shots and went 5:46 without a field goal. Offense came easily for the Tar Heels, who rolled into halftime up 49-26 while shooting 58.6%.

The Tar Heels stretched their lead to 50 points in the second half.

Trimble was playing his first home game since breaking his left forearm in a Nov. 9 weight room accident. The senior guard returned with 17 points in Saturday’s 71-70 victory over Ohio State in Atlanta.

The win was UNC’s 52nd straight over an in-state, non-Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

Up next

East Carolina: Hosts Tulane on Dec. 31 in American Conference opener.

North Carolina: Hosts Florida State on Dec. 30 to begin ACC play.

By DOUG BONJOUR

Associated Press