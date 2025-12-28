Skip to main content
Perry leads Ole Miss against Alcorn State after 21-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Alcorn State Braves (1-10) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-5)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts Alcorn State after Travis Perry scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 76-62 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Rebels are 5-1 in home games. Ole Miss scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Braves are 0-10 on the road. Alcorn State has a 0-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ole Miss is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points lower than the 52.6% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Ole Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Perry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.9 points for the Braves. Davian Williams is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

