William & Mary hosts Tejada and Towson

Towson Tigers (8-5) at William & Mary Tribe (9-3)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits William & Mary after Tyler Tejada scored 22 points in Towson’s 72-47 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Tribe are 4-0 on their home court. William & Mary is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Towson averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

William & Mary scores 86.8 points, 20.5 more per game than the 66.3 Towson gives up. Towson averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game William & Mary allows.

The Tribe and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Miller is averaging 11.8 points for the Tribe. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Tejada is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press