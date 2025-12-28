SMU hosts CSU Fullerton following Monegro’s 20-point performance

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-8, 0-2 Big West) at SMU Mustangs (10-2)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -20.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on SMU after Jefferson Monegro scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 94-89 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mustangs are 8-0 in home games. SMU is fourth in the ACC with 18.1 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 6.7.

The Titans have gone 1-5 away from home. CSU Fullerton ranks second in the Big West with 17.0 assists per game led by Joshua Ward averaging 2.8.

SMU scores 89.5 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 85.4 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 19.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ward is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 90.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 88.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press