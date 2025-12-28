Skip to main content
Columbia visits North Florida after Oriol’s 29-point game

By AP News

Columbia Lions (9-3) at North Florida Ospreys (2-10)

Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts Columbia after Kamrin Oriol scored 29 points in North Florida’s 105-67 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Ospreys are 2-1 in home games. North Florida ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.2 assists per game led by Oriol averaging 3.7.

The Lions are 3-3 on the road. Columbia is second in the Ivy League with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Ritter averaging 2.6.

North Florida makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Columbia has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 49.8% shooting opponents of North Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oriol is averaging 18.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Kenny Noland averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Blair Thompson is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 81.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

