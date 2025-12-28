Delaware plays Missouri State in conference matchup

Missouri State Bears (6-5) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-7)

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keith Palek III and Missouri State take on Christian Bliss and Delaware in CUSA play Monday.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-3 in home games. Delaware allows 73.6 points and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Bears are 0-3 in road games. Missouri State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Delaware averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Delaware allows.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Bears meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Fernandez is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Bliss is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Palek is averaging 18 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press