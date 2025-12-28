Richmond hosts Sumler and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-6) at Richmond Spiders (10-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Richmond after A’lahn Sumler scored 26 points in Charleston Southern’s 84-76 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Spiders have gone 8-0 in home games. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Walz averaging 4.5.

The Buccaneers are 2-5 on the road. Charleston Southern leads the Big South with 19.1 assists. Luke Williams paces the Buccaneers with 5.6.

Richmond averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walz is averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brycen Blaine is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Buccaneers. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press