TCU hosts Ruffin and Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (1-11) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits TCU after Daeshun Ruffin scored 25 points in Jackson State’s 82-72 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-3 in home games. TCU is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-8 on the road. Jackson State allows 88.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 28.0 points per game.

TCU averages 77.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 88.8 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than TCU has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. David Punch is averaging 13.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Ruffin is averaging 17.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press