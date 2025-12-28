Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
36.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

TCU hosts Ruffin and Jackson State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Jackson State Tigers (1-11) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits TCU after Daeshun Ruffin scored 25 points in Jackson State’s 82-72 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-3 in home games. TCU is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-8 on the road. Jackson State allows 88.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 28.0 points per game.

TCU averages 77.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 88.8 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than TCU has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. David Punch is averaging 13.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Ruffin is averaging 17.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.