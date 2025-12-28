Cal Baptist Lancers face the Utah Valley Wolverines on 6-game skid

Utah Valley Wolverines (7-4) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-7)

Riverside, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist will try to stop its six-game skid when the Lancers play Utah Valley.

The Lancers are 4-2 on their home court. Cal Baptist is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines have gone 3-2 away from home. Utah Valley is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Baptist averages 67.9 points, 11.9 more per game than the 56.0 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Olsen is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Lancers. Emma Johansson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Halle Nelson is averaging eight points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Wolverines. Tessa Chaney is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 18.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press