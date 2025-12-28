B.J. Edwards’ second triple-double highlights SMU’s 110-63 rout of Cal State Fullerton

DALLAS (AP) — B.J. Edwards had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and SMU rolled past Cal State Fullerton 110-63 on Sunday, improving to 9-0 at home.

Edwards, the only player in the country with two triple-doubles this season, had 24 points, 13 assists and 10 steals in a 100-69 victory over Arkansas State on Nov. 21.

Freshman Jermaine O’Neal Jr. scored a season-high 21 points off the bench and four other Mustangs reached double digits in scoring. Boopie Miller had 14 points plus 12 assists and Samet Yigitoglu, a 7-foot-2 freshman from Turkey, added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Corey Washington scored 15 points and Jaron Pierre Jr. added 11.

Joshua Ward scored 16 points and KJ Garris added 13 off the bench for the Titans (5-9).

The Mustangs (11-2) made 7 of their first 10 shots and raced out to a 17-4 lead six minutes into the game. Washington scored seven points in the run.

Later in the half, Pierre scored seven straight SMU points and Washington drained a 3-pointer in a 12-2 run that left the Mustangs with a 33-12 lead. SMU went on to lead 51-19 at the break.

The Titans played better early in the second half and cut into their deficit in the first 11 minutes before a 10-2 run by SMU restored a 35-point lead with 7 minutes remaining.

The Titans then went cold again and scored only 10 points in the final 7 minutes, all by Garris.

Up next

SMU hosts No. 12 North Carolina in an ACC opener on Saturday.

Fullerton returns to Big West action with a home game against UC Santa Barbara on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball