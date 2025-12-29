Gaines-Wyatt and Hampton host Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-5) at Hampton Pirates (6-7)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts Stony Brook after Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 22 points in Hampton’s 81-72 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Pirates have gone 3-0 in home games. Hampton scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Seawolves have gone 1-3 away from home. Stony Brook ranks seventh in the CAA with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Erik Pratt averaging 3.9.

Hampton makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Stony Brook averages 71.5 points per game, 2.7 more than the 68.8 Hampton gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Eley is averaging 11.8 points for the Pirates. Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Pratt is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 32.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press