Colorado hires New Mexico’s Fernando Lovo to succeed Rick George as athletic director

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado hired Fernando Lovo away from New Mexico to succeed Rick George as athletic director, the school announced Monday.

CU Chancellor Justin Schwartz said Lovo’s hiring was approved by a unanimous vote of the Board of Regents and that Lovo would official start his new job Thursday.

“When we began our national search for a new Director of Athletics, we sought someone of high character, committed to the student-athlete experience who has an innovative approach to revenue generation,” Schwartz said.

“Fernando is a dynamic leader who is perfect for these dynamic times and embodies CU’s high standards and values. He has a proven track record of leading student-athletes to success both in competition and in the classroom, and I’m confident that he is the perfect steward to lead CU Athletics into this new era of college athletics.”

Lovo had been New Mexico’s athletic director for a year. The Lobos won eight Mountain West titles in 2025, most of any conference school, and they finished 2024-25 ranked 49th in the Learfield Director’s Cup to lead Group of Five schools.

“I’m honored to join this incredible group of student-athletes, coaches and staff at a tremendous institution that strives for excellence and espouses the right values,” Lovo said. “We are in a time of extraordinary change in college athletics and Colorado should lead the way in shaping what comes next. I look forward to helping our student-athletes succeed in every aspect of their lives while bringing championships to Buff Nation.”

Two weeks into his job at New Mexico, Lovo hired football coach Jason Eck, who led the Lobos to their first nine-win season since 2016 and was named Mountain West coach of the year. Lovo also hired men’s basketball coach Eric Olen from UC San Diego, and the Lobos are out to a 10-2 start.

The UNM athletic department generated a record amount of revenue with records set for ticket sales, multimedia rights, parking, concessions and trademark and licensing revenue, along with a record year in Lobo Club fundraising.

Lovo previously worked in athletic administration at Texas, Ohio State and Houston and started his career in college sports in the football program at his alma mater of Florida.

George announced last month that he would move into an advisory role to the chancellor and serve as director of athletics emeritus. He will help raise money for the department.

George was brought on as Colorado’s athletic director in July 2013. One of his biggest moves was in December 2022 when he hired former NFL star Deion Sanders as football coach. George also oversaw the transition of the school from the Pac-12 Conference back to the Big 12.

____

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football