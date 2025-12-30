Hidalgo scores 30, Moore adds 23 to help No. 18 Notre Dame women beat Pitt 94-59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo made 13 of 23 from the field and finished with 30 points, her second consecutive 30-point game, and short-handed Notre Dame beat Pittsburgh 94-59 on Monday.

No. 18 Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 ACC), which had just eight available players Monday, has won five in a row following a 69-62 loss at then-No. 13 Mississippi on Dec. 4.

Iyana Moore scored a season-high 23 points, which included five 3-pointers, and Cassandre Prosper added 18 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals for the Fighting Irish. Prosper is the only player in the ACC with at least four steals and four blocks in single game this season.

Hidalgo had 30 points, 13 steals and 10 assists — the first 30-point triple-double in program history — in a 110-38 win over Bellarmine on Dec. 21. The 5-foot-6 junior has four 30-point games this season and a program-record 13 in her career.

Mikayla Johnson led Pitt (7-8, 0-2) with 22 points. Theresa Hagans and Fatima Diakhate scored 12 apiece.

Moore hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and added another as Notre Dame jumped to a 12-3 lead just more that three minutes into the game. Moore scored in the paint to make it 27-17 at the end of the first quarter and the Fighting Irish led by double figures the rest of the way.

Hildalgo has scored 10-plus points in each game of her career and her 78 consecutive games scoring in double figures is a program record and her 60 career 20-point games are tied with Arike Ogunbowale for most in program history.

The Irish have won nine straight against Pitt. Notre Dame lead the all-time series 38-4, 18-0 at home.

Up next

Notre Dame: At Georgia Tech on New Year’s Day.

Pittsburgh: Hosts Wake Forest on Jan. 1.

