Navy faces Bucknell following Benigni’s 23-point game

Bucknell Bison (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (10-5, 2-0 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Bucknell after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 65-58 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Midshipmen are 6-1 on their home court. Navy is the top team in the Patriot League in team defense, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bison are 1-1 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Navy scores 73.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 76.4 Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Navy allows.

The Midshipmen and Bison square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 17.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Midshipmen. Aidan Kehoe is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Williams is averaging 8.2 points and four assists for the Bison. Amon Dorries is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press