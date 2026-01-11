Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored 21 points to lead No. 6 Kentucky to a 63-57 win over fifth-ranked Oklahoma on Sunday.

The Wildcats (15-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second quarter for their second win over a top 10 opponent in two weeks. Kentucky opened conference play with an 80-78 win over 12th-ranked LSU on Jan. 1 in Baton Rouge. The Tigers were ranked No. 5 at the time.

Clara Strack followed Morgan with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Strack had three of Kentucky eight blocks in the contest. Jordan Obi added 11 points for the Wildcats. Morgan, the SEC Player of the Week, has scored 50 points in the past three games for the Wildcats. She connected on a nifty four-point play after banking in a 3-pointer in the second quarter

Coming off a 64-51 loss at Alabama, the Wildcats forced 18 turnovers and held the Sooners scoreless in the final four minutes and scored the final six points of the contest. Oklahoma built a 13-point lead at 24-11 with 7:17 remaining in the first half, but rallied and tied the score at 34-34 the half.

The Wildcats were without senior Teonni Key, the team’s third leading scorer (11 points per game). Key is recovering from an elbow injury she suffered in a 74-52 win over Missouri on Jan. 4.

Aaliyah Chavez led Oklahoma (14-3, 2-2) with 18 points, followed by Raegan Beers with 14 and Payton Verhulst with 13. Beers was plagued by foul trouble and logged just 23 minutes and sat out most of the second half.

Oklahoma: hosts No. 12 LSU on Sunday.

Kentucky: hosts Florida on Thursday.

