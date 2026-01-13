Johnson and the UIC Flames take on conference foe Northern Iowa

UIC Flames (7-10, 2-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-5, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on UIC in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Panthers have gone 8-2 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Leon Bond III averaging 4.9.

The Flames have gone 2-4 against MVC opponents. UIC is sixth in the MVC with 14.2 assists per game led by Ahmad Henderson II averaging 2.5.

Northern Iowa scores 69.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 71.8 UIC gives up. UIC averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

The Panthers and Flames meet Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Bond is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 13.1 points for the Flames. Josiah Hammons is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

