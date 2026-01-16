Okorie leads Stanford against No. 6 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (16-1, 5-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-4, 3-2 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays No. 6 Duke after Ebuka Okorie scored 36 points in Stanford’s 95-90 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cardinal are 9-3 on their home court. Stanford averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 12-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 against ACC opponents. Duke scores 85.8 points and has outscored opponents by 19.9 points per game.

Stanford’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Duke allows. Duke has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Blue Devils meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okorie is shooting 44.5% and averaging 22.9 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Boozer is averaging 22.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press