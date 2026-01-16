Loyola Marymount hosts conference foe Portland

Portland Pilots (9-11, 2-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-9, 2-5 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Shelley and Loyola Marymount host Joel Foxwell and Portland in WCC play Saturday.

The Lions are 8-4 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pilots are 2-5 in conference play. Portland has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Pilots match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Brown Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Lions. Shelley is averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

Foxwell is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 14.4 points and 7.4 assists. Cameron Williams is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press