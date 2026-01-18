Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
50.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pinkins’ floater with 18.8 seconds left helps Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 68-67

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Ilias Kamardine and AJ Storr scored 17 points apiece, Patton Pinkins made the go-ahead jumper with 18.8 seconds left, and Mississippi beat Mississippi State 68-67 on Saturday night for its third win in a row.

Malik Dia had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting and 11 rebounds for Ole Miss (11-7, 3-2 SEC).

Mississippi State (10-8 2-3) has lost three in a row despite having a double-digit lead in each of those games.

Jayden Epps led the Bulldogs with 14 points on 4-of-18 shooting. Jamarion Davis-Fleming made 6 of 8 from the field and finished 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Josh Hubbard, who went in averaging 22.8 points (No. 7 nationally), also scored 13 but made just 3 of 16 overall, 2 of 8 from 3, and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Storr hit a step-back jumper that gave the Rebels a four-point lead with 1:16 to play before Hubbard answered 10 seconds later with a contested pull-up 3 from NBA range and then made two free throws with 34 seconds remaining to put Mississippi State up 67-66. Pinkins hit a baseline floater that capped the scoring.

Hubbard missed two free throws with 12 seconds left and, after Storr missed the front end of a 1-and-1, missed a potential winning layup before the buzzer.

Kamardine made a layup and James Scott followed with a two-hand dunk that gave Ole Miss its first lead of the game, 34-32, with 17:05 remaining.

The teams combined to make 7 of 47 (14.9%) from 3-point range in a game that featured 13 lead changes and seven ties, all in the second half.

Mississippi State is 152-121 against the Rebels in the 12th-most played rivalry in the history of college basketball.

Up next

Ole Miss: Hosts Auburn on Tuesday.

Mississippi State: Plays Wednesday at Texas A&M.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.