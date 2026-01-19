Skip to main content
No. 12 Michigan State visits Oregon after Stewart’s 22-point game

By AP News

Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (8-10, 1-6 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces No. 12 Michigan State after Sean Stewart scored 22 points in Oregon’s 81-71 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Ducks have gone 7-3 at home. Oregon has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 6-1 in conference play. Michigan State has a 13-2 record against teams over .500.

Oregon makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Michigan State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

Jaxon Kohler is averaging 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Kur Teng is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

