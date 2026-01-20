Purdue takes on No. 3 UCLA following Daye’s 21-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue plays No. 3 UCLA after Tara Daye scored 21 points in Purdue’s 83-57 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 8-0 on their home court. UCLA has a 13-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Boilermakers are 2-5 in Big Ten play. Purdue has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UCLA allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Daye is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Boilermakers. Madison Layden is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 91.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

