Texas State visits James Madison following McBride’s 30-point game

Texas State Bobcats (11-10, 4-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Texas State after Justin McBride scored 30 points in James Madison’s 90-83 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Dukes are 6-2 on their home court. James Madison has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats have gone 4-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

James Madison averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 73.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 77.4 James Madison allows to opponents.

The Dukes and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. McBride is averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

DJ Hall is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press