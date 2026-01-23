LSU plays No. 20 Arkansas, looks to stop road slide

LSU Tigers (13-6, 1-5 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-2 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU travels to No. 20 Arkansas looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Razorbacks are 11-0 on their home court. Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-5 in SEC play. LSU is seventh in the SEC allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Arkansas scores 89.8 points, 17.0 more per game than the 72.8 LSU allows. LSU averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Arkansas gives up.

The Razorbacks and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meleek Thomas averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 19.6 points and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.5 points. Marquel Sutton is averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 91.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

