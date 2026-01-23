Holt and Utah Tech host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-13, 3-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-11, 3-4 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces Southern Utah after Jusaun Holt scored 21 points in Utah Tech’s 73-64 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Trailblazers are 6-2 in home games. Utah Tech is fifth in the WAC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Ethan Potter paces the Trailblazers with 7.7 boards.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-4 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

Utah Tech is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Potter is averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaiden Feroah is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Tanner Hayhurst is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press