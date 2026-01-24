Fournier, Roberson score 19 points each and No. 21 Duke women rout Pitt for 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 19 points, reserve Arianna Roberson had 19 points in a double-double and No. 21 Duke overwhelmed Pittsburgh 95-41 on Saturday for the Blue Devils’ 11th straight win.

Roberson, a freshman, was 9-of-15 shooting and matched her high of 12 rebounds for her first double-double. Riley Nelson also posted her first double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Delaney Thomas scored 16 points and Taina Mair added 12 for the Blue Devils (14-6, 9-0 ACC), who share first place with No. 8 Louisville.

Mikayla Johnson led the Panthers (8-14, 1-7) with 15 points.

Duke scored the first seven points of the game and Pittsburgh’s first made basket came with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter. Duke led 9-4 at that point then made 6 of 8 shots to finish the quarter. The Blue Devils led 22-8 after one.

Duke shot 68% in the second quarter and finished the half on a 19-4 run, building a 51-16 halftime lead.

Duke led 66-20 midway through the third quarter before Pitt scored back-to-back baskets for the first time. The Panthers scored 14 points in the third, their first quarter with double-digit scoring. Duke led 76-30 at the end of three.

The lead peaked at 85-30 after the Blue Devils scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter.

The 11 consecutive wins match Duke’s longest under coach Kara Lawson, also accomplished in the 2022-23 season.

The game was moved from Sunday to Saturday because of the severe winter storm in the south and east.

Up next

Duke: at Miami on Thursday

Pittsburgh: at Virginia Tech on Thursday ___

